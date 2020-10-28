Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?

“In light of 2020, playing with fear and death acts as kind of an escape from fear and death.” That’s how Ben Lish, 17, a senior at Hampton High School north of Pittsburgh, explains the allure of a place like Cheeseman Fright Farm, which he visited this month.

Across the nation in California, horror lover Melody Bentson offers a similar assessment. “It’s fun to look in the face of something that’s dark or scary and come out the other side,” she says.

That may be it right there. Perhaps the fear itself isn’t what offers release. Maybe it’s that the fear, consumed in bite-sized doses, comes to a distinct and measurable end. And when it does, no matter what the rest of the world is dishing out, turns out you’re still fine after all. You’ve made it. Or, at least, you can pretend you have.

“I understand that people want to escape. But I think it’s really important to separate what’s real and what’s not real,” says Yu-Ling Cheng Behr, co-producer of an education initiative called Remake Learning Days Across America and the mother of two daughters.

“If that’s how you want to escape — what you call fake adrenaline, the scare — that’s fine,” she says. “But just know that’s not how real life works.”