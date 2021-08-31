Guardian: A mosquito and tick-free yard is possible

The team at Guardian Mosquito and Tick Control knows that you want to be able to enjoy your yard throughout the year, but mosquitoes and ticks can ruin the fun with buzzing and biting.

In fact, both pests can be very dangerous to animals and humans alike. Did you know that Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 as the state with the most confirmed cases of Lyme disease? Also, did you know that mosquitoes are considered the world’s deadliest animal, accounting for hundreds of thousands of deaths annually?

Not only are ticks and mosquitoes annoying, but they can be detrimental to one’s health.

Guardian Mosquito and Tick Control believes everyone should have access to pest-free space to enjoy with their family, which is why they offer services to keep your yard free of mosquitoes and ticks.

Using their organic hybrid blend, they will spray your yard (every couple of weeks), killing mosquitoes and ticks and creating a protective barrier around your yard. While this barrier is unseen, mosquitoes and ticks will stay far away.