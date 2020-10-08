Grief resources available for families

The wonderful thing about technology is that it can bring people together from all over the globe to make it easier for you to find information and support networks in your time of need.

The following are some of the tools available to assist you in your healing journey. If you’re still having trouble locating helpful information or finding what you need, contact us at 717-243-4511 to discuss other resources and find a personalized solution to support you on the road to recovery.

GriefShare is a group of people who will walk beside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are experiencing and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life.

Webhealing.com, the internet’s first interactive grief website, has served the bereaved on the internet since 1995. It offers grief discussion boards where men and women can discuss issues related to grief and healing or browse our recommended grief books. The site’s originator, Tom Golden, LCSW, is an internationally known psychotherapist, author, and speaker on the topic of healing from loss.