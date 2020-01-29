Greta Thunberg seeks trademarks to prevent commercial misuse

BERLIN — Climate activist Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she has applied to trademark her name and that of the international school strike movement she inspired, a move meant to protect the movement from misuse for commercial purposes.

In an Instagram post, the 17-year-old Swede said that she and fellow activists have “absolutely no interests” in trademarks “but unfortunately it needs to be done.”

Thunberg said the application covers her name, the name of the Fridays for Future movement, and “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (Swedish for “School strike for climate”), which was the slogan on a sign she held during the weekly solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament that inspired similar actions by other youths.

Thunberg said trademark protection is needed because her name and that of the movement “are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“It happens, for instance, in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name,” she wrote.