Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday.

Although still above normal, the lakes have dropped steadily since last fall and are expected to remain below 2020 levels for most of this year, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast.

“Over the next six months, the worst is behind us,” said John Allis, chief of Great Lakes hydrology for the Corps’ Detroit district. “We really shouldn’t be seeing anywhere near the record highs that we saw last year.”

But officials cautioned that it’s too early to declare an end to the high-water period.

Levels fluctuate reliably with the seasons each year. But long-term trends that can bring extreme, prolonged surges or drop-offs depend on factors such as rain and snow, temperatures and evaporation rates, which are hard to predict.

“Certainly there’s a suggestion based on the recent past that precipitation will go back up again,” said Jeff Andresen, the Michigan state climatologist. “So it’s something we’ll just have to be aware of and be prepared.”