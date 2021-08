Kuffa is primed for a noteworthy senior season with the Eagles. While he didn’t crack the cut line at the two-day district championships, shooting an 86, Kuffa helped propel the CV boys to a Mid-Penn Championship and a third-place finish at districts. At the Mid-Penns, he tied for fourth, carding a 73. Kuffa and Davidson will undoubtedly be the Eagles’ one-two punch.