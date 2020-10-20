Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

He also said “the grand jury agreed” that the officers who shot Taylor were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend. Walker’s lone gunshot struck one of the officers in the leg.

The anonymous grand juror challenged Cameron’s comments, saying the panel “didn’t agree that certain actions were justified,” and grand jurors “did not have homicide charges explained to them.”

The grand juror’s attorney, Kevin Glowgower, said his client’s chief complaint was the way in which the results were “portrayed to the public as to who made what decisions and who agreed with what decisions.”

The grand juror had no further plans to speak about the proceedings on Tuesday beyond the statement, Glowgower said.

Cameron has acknowledged his prosecutors did not introduce any homicide charges against two officers who shot Taylor, and said it was because they were justified in returning fire after Walker shot at them.

Cameron said Tuesday that it was his decision “to ask for an indictment that could be proven under Kentucky law.”