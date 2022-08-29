 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gracen Nutt, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Elizabethtown Volleyball 1

Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt, back, hits the ball over the net from the from back of the court during the first set of their 2021 match against Elizabethtown in a District 3 Class 4A volleyball match at Elizabethtown Area High School.

Nutt recently announced a verbal commitment to Shippensburg University, but before she heads off to the Division II institution, she has one more year of captaining the Wildcats. A key piece to Mechanicsburg’s resurgence, Nutt amassed 187 kills, 185 digs and 30 aces a season ago. In addition to the individual production, she helped the ‘Cats turn a 3-11 2020 record into a 12-6 mark last year, which included the program’s first District 3 tournament appearance since 2015. 

