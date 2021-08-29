Grace Meinke, jr., GK, Cumberland Valley
Carlisle Area School District and Shippensburg Area School District have reported five cases each of COVID-19 in their districts since the start of school. South Middleton has reported one.
The top three employers remain the same in the latest data set from the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis.
Today's Police Log includes an incident resulting in assault charges and three accidents with injuries.
High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with nine games featuring area teams.
DOH: 104 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, only third time county has topped 100 cases in last seven months
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 48 on Friday, an increase of six from Thursday, with 17 in intensive care, an increase of three, and six on ventilators,an increase of two.
Boiling Springs opened its 2021 football season by being granted a golden opportunity on the very first play. The Bubblers took full advantage…
Today's police log includes several crashes resulting in injury.
Kimberley Faye Gsell was reported missing by friends and family on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
“We got a very talented group of kids, and we’re gonna make some teams sweat,” Carlisle coach Brett Ickes said.
State Police at Carlisle said they are investigating a shooting in which at least one person was injured in Shippensburg Township early Sunday morning.