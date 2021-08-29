 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Meinke, jr., GK, Cumberland Valley
0 Comments

Grace Meinke, jr., GK, Cumberland Valley

  • 0
All-Sentinel First Team: Grace Meinke, so., GK, Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley's Grace Meinke made 77 saves on 107 shots last season. 

Any netminder's motto is to force shots to go awry. However, Meinke took that motto to another level last season, totaling 77 saves on 107 shots (71.9%) and thwarting opposition to a minimal 13 scores on 85 corners. With Meinke holding cage duties for two more years, it’s easy to say CV is pleased.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News