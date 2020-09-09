Governor to protect climate-change strategy with veto

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will veto legislation to prevent his administration from imposing controls on emissions of a key greenhouse gas without Pennsylvania lawmakers’ permission, Wolf’s office reiterated Wednesday, a move that comes as the Democrat works to advance an agenda to fight climate change.

The bill, backed by blue-collar labor unions, the coal industry and heavy manufacturers, is aimed at the centerpiece of Wolf’s effort, joining a multistate consortium that sets a price and declining caps on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Under the bill, state government would be unable to “abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions” without lawmakers’ approval in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. It would also require six months of public comment and four public hearings on legislation.

It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday, 33-17, two months after it passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Every Republican senator voted with the chamber’s sole independent and four Pittsburgh-area Democrats to approve it.