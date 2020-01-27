GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses

Republican senators face a pivotal moment, and pressure is mounting for at least four to buck GOP leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the issue. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision has become increasingly clear,” GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she has always wanted “the opportunity for witnesses” and the report about Bolton’s book “strengthens the case.”

Senator Majority Leader McConnell appeared unmoved, telling Republicans at a closed lunch Monday they would take stock after the defense team concludes arguments.

“His message is what has been all along: Let’s get through the next step,” said Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun exiting the lunch. “That was it. Take a deep breath, and let’s take one step at a time.”

Once the president’s team wraps its arguments no later than Tuesday, senators have 16 hours for questions to both sides.

By late in the week, they are expected to hold a vote on whether to hear from any other witnesses. Republicans said if Bolton is called they will demand reciprocation, which could mean trying to call Biden and his son, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.