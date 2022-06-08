Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's KK Ball, Trinity's Sienna Chirieleison underline 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference rolled out its 2022 Girls Lacrosse All-Division Teams Tuesday night and 39 Sentinel-area athletes were awarded all-division status.
At the top of the lists, Cumberland Valley’s KK Ball and Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison claimed Player of the Year honors in the Commonwealth and Keystone Division, respectively. Two local coaches also earned Coach of the Year nods, as Carlisle’s Ally Gorina reigned supreme in the Commonwealth and Red Land’s Jess Stetler was dubbed with top honors in the Keystone.
Below is the list of local athletes recognized.
For the full list of all-division teams, click
here. Commonwealth Division
First team — Alexandra Kelley, Carlisle
First team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle
First team — Haley Carlo, Carlisle
First team — Sam Reilly, Cedar Cliff
First team — Emily Wenger, Cedar Cliff
First team — KK Ball, Cumberland Valley
First team — Anna Keitel, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Aubrey McGlynn, Carlisle
Second team — Drew Bridges, Carlisle
Second team — Hannah Hanger, Carlisle
Second team — Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Sam Clerkin, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Natalie Manchon, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Mollie Best, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Chloe Yarnell, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Kiley Hacker, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Peyton Hastings, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Ella Roland, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Meredith Seeber, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Jenn Nguyen, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Ola Gradzka, Cumberland Valley
Keystone Division
First team — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg
First team — Olivia Helms, Mechanicsburg
First team — Zayda Crumpton, Red Land
First team — Kenna Duffie, Red Land
First team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land
First team — Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity
First team — Morgan Coleman, Trinity
Second team — Hope Wenger, Northern
Second team — Abby Darrow, Red Land
Second team — Zuri Crumpton, Red Land
Second team — Lauren Shook, Trinity
Honorable mention — Aliyah Quarles, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Izzy Gruber, Northern
Honorable mention — Kira Yuric, Northern
Honorable mention — Haley Feist, Red Land
Honorable mention — Maya Caicedo, Trinity
Photos: Susquehannock vs. Red Land Girls Lacrosse
Red Land's Zuri Crumpton, right, gains conrol of a loose ball during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game against Susquehannock Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Haylee Holland passes the ball to an open teammate during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game against Susquehannock Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Kenna Duffie, left, drives the ball down the field around Susquehannock's Sienna Kopp during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Olivia Glinski, left, passes the ball in front of Susquehannock's Rowan Sroka during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Kenna Duffie, left, looks for room around Susquehannock's Bella Kachik during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zuri Crumpton is pressured by Susquehannock's Rachel Stiffler during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zuri Crumpton looks for an open teammate to pass to around Susquehannock's Sienna Kopp during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zayda Crumpton, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game against Susquehannock Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Olivia Glinski, right, drives around Susquehannock's Rowan Sroka during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Kenna Duffie, left, takes a shot at the goal during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game against Susquehannock Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zayda Crumpton, right, looks for an open lane around Susquehannock's Rowa Sroka during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Kenna Duffie, left, applies pressure to Susquehannock's KC O'Neill during the first half in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday night at Dallastown High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
