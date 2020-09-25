Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil

President Donald Trump is to announce a conservative nominee to replace her on Saturday, just weeks before the election. Trump’s third justice, if confirmed, would be sure to move the court rightward on health care, abortion and other pivotal issues. A Senate confirmation vote would be expected in late October.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was with “profound sorrow” that she welcomed Ginsburg and opened the private service.

She and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stood under gray skies as Ginsburg’s casket made the short procession from the court’s steps where it had been on public view for several days to the East Front of the Capitol.

The court and the Capitol face each other across the street, separate but equal branches of government, keeping check on each other and also the White House. A military honor guard carried Ginsberg’s casket inside.

Election-season politics have rippled through the commemorations this week. Noticeably absent after being invited to Friday’s service was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is leading the rush to confirm Trump’s nominee while early state voting is underway. No justice has been confirmed so close to a presidential election.