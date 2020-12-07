Gilliard's grandmother shares story in pandemic's early days

In the weeks in between, while the world ground to a halt, I heard from Gilliard's grandmother.

DonnaMarie Passaro thanked me for the coverage all season, said she found the updates entertaining and informative. She found particular joy in my personal moniker for Gilliard (The Hulk) and thought it fitting.

Tucked into that email, though, was the reason why she kept refreshing Twitter for the latest scores and videos. Passaro hadn't seen her granddaughters — including Gilliard's younger sister, Bella, a backup on the team — in weeks. She couldn't watch any games in person.

An autoimmune disease that made life a challenge in normal times left Passaro particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Social media, texts from her daughter, Gilliard's mom, and calls from her granddaughters were her only lifelines to their basketball exploits.

It pained her to miss the most thrilling games of her granddaughters' careers.

This business is weird. You strike up relationships sometimes at random. This is a perfect example.

Passaro shared her story with me, as did the rest of the family. How FaceTime and texts kept them connected. How they feared they may not see each other, hug each other, for weeks or months.