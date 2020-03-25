Gertrude Bosler Biddle (1857 to 1950)

Gertrude Bosler Biddle had reason to be fed up by the decadence of downtown Carlisle.

Sanitation was poor. Trash cluttered the streets. Men routinely spat tobacco juice on public sidewalks. Something had to be done by the woman born into a wealthy family.

In June 1898, Biddle called the first meeting of what became the Carlisle Civic Club. Within six months, membership grew from 34 charter members to 150 women mobilized in a crusade of cleanliness that successfully lobbied borough council to pass laws forbidding the acts of littering and spitting on public streets.

Work done by Biddle and other club leaders set in motion initiatives that started playgrounds, placed street markers, opened the first well baby clinic and hired the town’s first social service worker. In later year, Civic Club members delivered milk to undernourished children, shipped Buddie Bags to soldiers overseas, initiated the sale of Christmas Seals and pitched a proposal that led to the formation of the Carlisle Historic District.

