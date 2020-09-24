Game of the Week Preview: West Perry at Mechanicsburg

West Perry key players
Eli Puchalsky (QB/ILB)
Zach Coldren (OL/DL)
Seth Rosenberry (FB/LB)
Mechanicsburg key players
Micah Brubaker (QB/DB)
Tyree Morris (DE/TE)
Caleb Brubaker (WR/DB)
Mustangs win if...
They play as fast and as aggressively on defense as Mechanicsburg does on offense. The Wildcats are the favorites in this one, and as such, it behooves the Mustangs to play like they have nothing to lose. Mechanicsburg will want to spread the field and let dual-threat QB Micah Brubaker do damage running or passing. If West Perry can play disruptive football, bottle up the senior QB and force some turnovers, it has the chance to spring the road upset. It'll be easier, too, to play aggressive in a quiet road environment.
Wildcats win if...
They play clean football and don't let the adrenaline of the first game of this weird, contorted pandemic season get the better of them, especially mentally. With the Mustangs entering the post-Kenyon Johnson era, this is a good matchup for Mechanicsburg to debut in the Mid-Penn Colonial. Don't be fooled, West Perry is no slouch, but the Wildcats have advantages at enough spots to control this game if they just play sound. They can't afford a slip-up here either if they hope to contend in the Colonial.
Statistical
0: The number of Mechanicsburg receivers who had more than 17 receptions last year. The Wildcats were remarkably balanced on offense, with four pass catchers hauling in at least 11 balls. A few of those faces are back.
58.9: Which means Brubaker has a chance to improve on his completion percentage, which was 58.9% a year ago. A few more connections could make this offense that much more explosive.
12: The number of picks the 'Cats D forced a year ago. Plus 15 fumble recoveries, Mechanicsburg was among the best in Cumberland County at forcing turnovers. They'd love that to continue.
