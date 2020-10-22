Game of the Week Preview: Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

Waynesboro key players

Mechanicsburg key players

Indians win if...

Win the turnover battle, by a wide margin. Mechanicsburg does two things well — avoid turnovers and force them, especially interceptions. Waynesboro must flip that script. So far, the Indians have coughed up the ball 12 times, seven on the ground and five via interceptions. That's a recipe for disaster against an offense like Mechanicsburg's. QB Chance Eyler is responsible for six of those turnovers. However, Waynesboro's top RBs Mencia and Holden, who have 108 carries so far, have fumbled just once.

Wildcats win if...

The defense continues to apply the same pressure on all sides it did in last week's win. The line didn't record a sack against Susquehanna Township, but it was disruptive all night. They'll have to fix some of the run gap issues against another team more than capable of chewing up yards on the ground, but it was hardly an issue a week ago. It helped that any time 'Hanna got in the red zone, the 'Cats' run D buckled down. And all of that goes without mentioning a defensive backfield that has 11 picks.