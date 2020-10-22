Game of the Week Preview: Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

Waynesboro key players
Aidan Mencia (RB/S)
Mikel Holden (FB)
Callin Kauffman (LB/RB)
Mechanicsburg key players
Micah Brubaker (QB)
Caleb Brubaker (WR/DB)
James Anderson (WR/DB)
Indians win if...
Win the turnover battle, by a wide margin. Mechanicsburg does two things well — avoid turnovers and force them, especially interceptions. Waynesboro must flip that script. So far, the Indians have coughed up the ball 12 times, seven on the ground and five via interceptions. That's a recipe for disaster against an offense like Mechanicsburg's. QB Chance Eyler is responsible for six of those turnovers. However, Waynesboro's top RBs Mencia and Holden, who have 108 carries so far, have fumbled just once.
Wildcats win if...
The defense continues to apply the same pressure on all sides it did in last week's win. The line didn't record a sack against Susquehanna Township, but it was disruptive all night. They'll have to fix some of the run gap issues against another team more than capable of chewing up yards on the ground, but it was hardly an issue a week ago. It helped that any time 'Hanna got in the red zone, the 'Cats' run D buckled down. And all of that goes without mentioning a defensive backfield that has 11 picks.
Statistical
2008: The last year a Mechanicsburg team started the season 5-0. That year, the Wildcats ripped off wins against Carlisle, Hershey, Susquehanna Township (by a point), Northern (by two) and Waynesboro. And look who shows up as game No. 5 on this year's schedule ... The 'Cats would finish 2008 12-1 and make the District 3 championship, where they lost to Manheim Central 26-21.
10: One thing the Indians do rather well is force turnovers — 10 of them so far this season.
1: The number of teams with two 300-yard runners and three 100-yard receivers in Cumberland County. That would be Mechanicsburg. Only Camp Hill has as many 100-yard receivers, but no 100-yard rushers.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Mechanicsburg 40, Waynesboro 14
Jake Adams: Mechanicsburg 38, Waynesboro 13
Andy Sandrik: Mechanicsburg 27, Waynesboro 25
Geoff Morrow: Mechanicsburg 41, Waynesboro 20
