Game of the Week Preview: Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township

Mechanicsburg key players

Susquehanna Township key players

Wildcats win if...

They continue to ride the shoulders of Taylor Shearer. His development as the No. 1 running back this year has been a revelation in the early going, allowing the Wildcats to take some of the offensive load of the arm and legs of dual-threat QB Micah Brubaker. That pays off in-game and throughout the season, ensuring their top weapon takes as few hits as possible. Shearer (41 carries, 278 yards, 4 TDs) trails Brubaker (39-326-7) in rushing efficiency, but simply splitting the carries effectively is paying off handsomely.

Indians win if...

Do what so far seems to be impossible — slow down the Wildcats offense and get ahead early. At this point, it seems easier said than done with the way Mechanicsburg is racking up points (37 per game) and yards (394 per game). 'Hanna will at least be fresh, having served a two-week quarantine due to a COVID-19 case. But that could also mean they're rusty, which is not something you want to be against a team playing as confidently as Mechanicsburg is at the moment.