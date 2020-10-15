Game of the Week Preview: Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township

Mechanicsburg key players
Taylor Shearer (RB/DB)
Micah Brubaker (QB)
Tyree Morris (DE/TE)
Susquehanna Township key players
Brandon Arkward (RB/LB)
Donald Leach (QB)
Bilal Weidler (WR/DB/KR)
Wildcats win if...
They continue to ride the shoulders of Taylor Shearer. His development as the No. 1 running back this year has been a revelation in the early going, allowing the Wildcats to take some of the offensive load of the arm and legs of dual-threat QB Micah Brubaker. That pays off in-game and throughout the season, ensuring their top weapon takes as few hits as possible. Shearer (41 carries, 278 yards, 4 TDs) trails Brubaker (39-326-7) in rushing efficiency, but simply splitting the carries effectively is paying off handsomely.
Indians win if...
Do what so far seems to be impossible — slow down the Wildcats offense and get ahead early. At this point, it seems easier said than done with the way Mechanicsburg is racking up points (37 per game) and yards (394 per game). 'Hanna will at least be fresh, having served a two-week quarantine due to a COVID-19 case. But that could also mean they're rusty, which is not something you want to be against a team playing as confidently as Mechanicsburg is at the moment.
Statistical
78.1: Brubaker's completion percentage through three games, further proof he's gotten better reading the field and using his playmakers. He's spread out his 25 completions to five different receivers, none with more than six grabs.
3.5: Mechanicsburg's yards-per-completion allowed. The passing defense was good last year, but the Wildcats have seemingly taken another step up, allowing just 62.7 yards per game through the air while picking off 6 passes.
318: Yards the Indians piled up on the ground in Week 1's loss to Greencastle-Antrim. Township needed 72 carries to do that. Mechanicsburg is weak against the run, but if there's one way to attack them, it might be on the ground.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Mechanicsburg 40, Susquehanna Township 7
Jake Adams: Mechanicsburg 35, Susquehanna Township 19
Andy Sandrik: Mechanicsburg 42, Susquehanna Township 7
Geoff Morrow: Mechanicsburg 35, Susquehanna Township 14
