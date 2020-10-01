Game of the Week Preview: Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

Mechanicsburg key players
Micah Brubaker (QB/DB)
Tyree Morris (DE/TE)
Caleb Brubaker (WR/DB)
Shippensburg key players
Zach Manning (QB)
Isaiah Houser (WR/DB)
Devin Wilson (RB/DB)
Wildcats win if...
They display the same mix on offense they showed a week ago. Shippensburg's young defense showed flaws last week (more on that later), ones Mechanicsburg could exploit. That'll take a healthy mix on offense of splash plays to receivers and drawn-out, methodical drives featuring the backs. The Wildcats impressed last week with a 99-yard series that ended in the end zone. But a rebuilding West Perry isn't the same caliber of Ship's typically vaunted D.
Greyhounds win if...
The defense takes a sizable step forward. Ship was gouged for 239 yards on 57 carries last week by Waynesboro, a very atypical performance. It appears a defense with two returning starters has some work to do. A common football cliché is the biggest improvements are made between Weeks 1 and 2. If the 'Hounds DBs, which feature a speedster in Isaiah Houser, can stick with Caleb Brubaker (probable) and Rashawn Early-Holton, among the 'Cats' assortment of pass catchers, they have a chance.
Statistical
77: Number of yards Shippensburg ran for last week. Granted, the Manning-to-Houser connection paid off handsomely with six completions for 191 yards and a score, but the Greyhounds are known for running the ball. Devin Wilson ran 13 times for 73 yards, which is a positive sign.
100: Penalty yards on 11 yellow hankies collected by the Wildcats last week. And three of them were personal fouls. Mechanicsburg got away with it against an overmatched West Perry, but even the Mustangs made it close. A better team makes the 'Cats pay dearly.
4: Number of District 3 Class 5A teams that can qualify for the playoffs. Guess which two teams are 5A schools? Ship possibly has to win out to make it, and Mechanicsburg can't afford a loss here either. Juicy.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Shippensburg 21, Mechanicsburg 17
Jake Adams: Mechanicsburg 27, Shippensburg 20
Andy Sandrik: Shippensburg 21, Mechanicsburg 14
Geoff Morrow: Mechanicsburg 38, Shippensburg 31
