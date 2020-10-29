Game of the Week Preview: East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

East Pennsboro key players
Jacob Shermeyer (RB/LB)
Sy Burgos (RB/CB)
Zach Zeiders (QB/S)
Mechanicsburg key players
Micah Brubaker (QB)
Nick Morrison (WR/DB/K/P)
Tyree Morris (DE/TE)
Panthers win if...
They win the ground game. The Panthers have rushed for more than 280 yards per game and allowed nearly 110 on the ground per game, including 3.7 yards per carry allowed. That's a recipe for success most nights, and it's even more important against a Wildcats offense averaging more than 220 yards per contest. East Penn has three rushers with 300 or more yards, led by Sy Burgos (55-535, 8 TDs) and senior Jacob Shermeyer (69-378, 4 TDs). They will run, and they will dare you to stop them.
Wildcats win if...
The d-line and linebackers play disciplined at the line of scrimmage. Mechanicsburg has faced a fair amount of run-first teams and largely held up well. The exception was a road win against Susquehanna Township, when the Indians piled up 243 yards on 37 carries. They did that with a bell cow back who bulldozed the Wildcats on several occasions. The Panthers present a different problem — they have several capable ball carriers. Any of them can step up when another is struggling.
Statistical
2: Years in a row the Wildcats are playoff-bound. The last time that happened was 2008-09. Mechanicsburg enters the District 3 Class 5A tournament as the fourth seed and will face No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0) next week. Last year the Wildcats lost in the first round to No. 5 Warwick, which qualified again this year as the second seed.
32: The number of years since the Panthers last won a game in this series, courtesy fantastic East Penn stat keeper Bill Purnell. The Panthers won that game 17-12. Mechanicsburg leads a series dating back to 1961 with a 29-8-3 record.
35-7: The score when Mechanicsburg beat East Pennsboro in their last meeting in 2008, which just so happened to be the first round of the District 3 playoffs that year.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Mechanicsburg 35, East Pennsboro 14
Jake Adams: Mechanicsburg 38, East Pennsboro 21
Andy Sandrik: Mechanicsburg 45, East Pennsboro 14
Geoff Morrow: Mechanicsburg 28, East Pennsboro 14
