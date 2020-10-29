Game of the Week Preview: East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

East Pennsboro key players

Mechanicsburg key players

Panthers win if...

They win the ground game. The Panthers have rushed for more than 280 yards per game and allowed nearly 110 on the ground per game, including 3.7 yards per carry allowed. That's a recipe for success most nights, and it's even more important against a Wildcats offense averaging more than 220 yards per contest. East Penn has three rushers with 300 or more yards, led by Sy Burgos (55-535, 8 TDs) and senior Jacob Shermeyer (69-378, 4 TDs). They will run, and they will dare you to stop them.