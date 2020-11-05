Game of the Week Preview: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

Carlisle key players
Sean Smith (RB/LB)
Jeremiah Carothers (OL/DL)
Ezeekai Thomas (QB/DB)
Cumberland Valley key players
Kellan Walker (RB/S)
Isaac Sines (QB/DB/K)
Gavin Conklin (RB/DB)
Thundering Herd win if...
They ground and pound. No point fixing what isn't broke. Few teams in the Mid-Penn can match Carlisle's 276 yards per game this season, and CV is allowing 5 yards per carry and 190.8 per game. Everything points to another Sean Smith Show this week. The senior has been white hot this season behind perhaps the county's best line, setting the school record with a 333-yard game against Cedar Cliff two weeks ago while racking up 857 and 11 TDs this season. And don't forget Thomas (71-421, 3 TDs).
Eagles win if...
The offense takes another step ... or three. The Eagles are averaging just 11 points per game and haven't scored more than 14 all season. That's not conducive to winning. It's also understandable with a school district that has seemingly handed Wing-T playbooks to infants for the last 30 years now suddenly trying to turn a 180 and run an RPO. The Herd's offense isn't a world burner, but there's enough firepower to force CV to have to score at least 20 points to win. And if they don't, it'll be a long night.
Statistical
2004: The last time Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley on the football field. Were all of the players on these teams alive then? A young Clem Johnson led that Herd team, and coach Brett Ickes has called current QB "EZ" Thomas the closest thing to Johnson the program has had in terms of athleticism.
2005: The Herd (3-2) can clinch their first winning season in 15 years with a win Friday. As of this week, Carlisle has no other games scheduled in this coronavirus-abbreviated season. Carlisle went 8-3 in 2005.
0-5: CV head coach Josh Oswalt is winless in five meetings between these two teams, but all five of those came when he was in charge of the Herd. He left Carlisle in 2015 for the Central York head job before being hired at CV this past winter.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Carlisle 28, Cumberland Valley 14
Jake Adams: Carlisle 21, Cumberland Valley 14
Andy Sandrik: Carlisle 28, Cumberland Valley 14
Geoff Morrow: Carlisle 22, Cumberland Valley 13
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!