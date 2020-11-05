Game of the Week Preview: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

Carlisle key players

Cumberland Valley key players

Thundering Herd win if...

They ground and pound. No point fixing what isn't broke. Few teams in the Mid-Penn can match Carlisle's 276 yards per game this season, and CV is allowing 5 yards per carry and 190.8 per game. Everything points to another Sean Smith Show this week. The senior has been white hot this season behind perhaps the county's best line, setting the school record with a 333-yard game against Cedar Cliff two weeks ago while racking up 857 and 11 TDs this season. And don't forget Thomas (71-421, 3 TDs).

Eagles win if...

The offense takes another step ... or three. The Eagles are averaging just 11 points per game and haven't scored more than 14 all season. That's not conducive to winning. It's also understandable with a school district that has seemingly handed Wing-T playbooks to infants for the last 30 years now suddenly trying to turn a 180 and run an RPO. The Herd's offense isn't a world burner, but there's enough firepower to force CV to have to score at least 20 points to win. And if they don't, it'll be a long night.