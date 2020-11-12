Game of the Week Preview: Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) at Camp Hill, PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals

Camp Hill key players
Daniel Shuster (QB/S/K)
Christian Doi (RB/LB)
Cam Ochs (WR)
Grant Bayesa (WR/LB)
Eric Dick (OL)
Max Delaye (RB/LB)
Royal Lancers win if...
They ground the Lions’ aerial attack. It’s that simple. Camp Hill’s run game is virtual invisible. It produced just 57 carries for 87 yards during the regular season before a relative explosion of 42 carries and 104 yards in the District 3 championship win last week. Everything runs through Shuster (79-of-149, 1,417 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs) and his numerous receivers. Holding that group in check is the key. Not to say it’s easy, because only one team has kept them under 200 yards passing.
Lions win if...
The offense maintains its newfound balance. It would also help mightily if the defense puts up the kind of performance it did a week ago (94 rush yards allowed, 57 passing, two forced turnovers). Next to no information is available on the Lancers, so it’s tough to say how best to attack this group. But they’re tested and tough. For the Lions, It doesn’t hurt to have Shuster, who has been one of the Mid-Penn’s best. But if Doi and Chelap can chip in on the ground again, they’re tougher to beat.
Statistical
12: Four different Lions receivers have at least 12 receptions, creating a remarkably balanced passing attack for a team carrying barely three dozen rostered players. Ochs leads the group with 21 grabs, 488 yards and six TDs. But don’t count out Doi (13-332, 4 TDs), Bayesa (14-156, 1 TD) and Patrick Becker (12-152, 1 TD).
2004: The Lions are trying to make the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when some of the current players weren’t even born. The only other time they made it that far? 1988, when Camp Hill went on to win the first PIAA Class 1A championship.
1-1: Camp Hill’s record in the friendly confines of Siebert Park this year, where Friday’s quarterfinal will be held. Due to the pandemic, the PIAA is allowing higher seeds to host at home rather than neutral sites.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Bishop McDevitt 34, Camp Hill 20
Jake Adams: Camp Hill 28, Bishop McDevitt 24
Andy Sandrik: Bishop McDevitt 35, Camp Hill 21
Geoff Morrow: Camp Hill 30, Bishop McDevitt 21
