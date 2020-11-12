Game of the Week Preview: Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) at Camp Hill, PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals

Camp Hill key players

Royal Lancers win if...

They ground the Lions’ aerial attack. It’s that simple. Camp Hill’s run game is virtual invisible. It produced just 57 carries for 87 yards during the regular season before a relative explosion of 42 carries and 104 yards in the District 3 championship win last week. Everything runs through Shuster (79-of-149, 1,417 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs) and his numerous receivers. Holding that group in check is the key. Not to say it’s easy, because only one team has kept them under 200 yards passing.

Lions win if...

The offense maintains its newfound balance. It would also help mightily if the defense puts up the kind of performance it did a week ago (94 rush yards allowed, 57 passing, two forced turnovers). Next to no information is available on the Lancers, so it’s tough to say how best to attack this group. But they’re tested and tough. For the Lions, It doesn’t hurt to have Shuster, who has been one of the Mid-Penn’s best. But if Doi and Chelap can chip in on the ground again, they’re tougher to beat.