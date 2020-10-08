Game of the Week Preview: Big Spring at Boiling Springs

Big Spring key players
Dillon Wakefield (RB/LB/P)
Austin Long (TE/DL)
James Laird (OL/DL)
Boiling Springs key players
Joey Menke (RB/OLB)
De'Von James (RB)
Aidan Metzger (FB/MLB)
Bulldogs win if...
They crack the code on slowing down this budding Wing-T juggernaut. Susquenita and Trinity couldn't do it. Now it's the Bulldogs' turn in the Battle of the Springs. The 'Dogs are probably the best defense the Bubblers have faced so far, and Big Spring has a knack the last few years for fielding a tenacious run defense. They're good at swarming to the ball, which is important against an offense like this. What will also help is if the offense makes the most of what may be precious few drives.
Bubblers win if...
The defense forces turnovers or short Big Spring drives. If that happens, this bruising offense will grind out the Bulldogs over the course of 48 minutes, even if it takes a quarter or two to gain traction. Big Spring's offense has mustered just 417 total yards so far, not exactly a world-beating unit. Last week against Trinity, the Bubblers forced five interceptions and allowed a paltry 56 yards. Trinity, however, has an extremely young offense and quarterback. Big Spring does not.
Statistical
2.4: The number of yards per carry the Bulldogs are allowing through two games. It's an impressive number, although James Buchanan and Camp Hill aren't the road-grating types. Big Spring has allowed 133 rushing yards so far this season, a number they'd love to keep the Bubblers to.
7.3: And on the flipside, this is Bubbletown's yards per carry number, led by James's 13.2 ypc. For a team that went 0-10 a year ago, this number is borderline astounding. It's a testament to how much the team has grown in 12 months.
80: Number of points the Bubblers have outscored 'Nita and the 'Rocks by so far this season, including last week's 42-0 shutout. A year ago through two weeks, they gave up 41 more points than they scored.
Sentinel/4th Down Magazine Predictions
Andy Shay: Boiling Springs 28, Big Spring 14
Jake Adams: Boiling Springs 34, Big Spring 20
Andy Sandrik: Boiling Springs 35, Big Spring 14
Geoff Morrow: Boiling Springs 31, Big Spring 14
