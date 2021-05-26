Fragi
Approx DOB: July 2018 Fragi is an incredibly handsome and sweet boy. It will take a little time until his... View on PetFinder
A Camp Hill man who was previously arrested for the theft of a firearm at GQ Barbershop in 2019 is being sought in the fatal shooting at the business Saturday evening.
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at GQ Barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street Saturday evening, accordi…
Carlisle Police released few details over the weekend regarding a shooting that has left one dead and one in critical condition at a hospital …
A Gardners man is dead after an accident at his home while cutting down a tree, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
From Wednesday through Sunday, all proceeds from service performed at GQ Barbershop will be given to the families of Kendell Cook and Anthony White to cover funeral and medical expenses.
Midstate legislators criticize Cumberland Valley prom policy, say schools could be penalized for vaccine rules
Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer have voiced their objections to the policy, with Gleim writing that the Legislature would consider de-funding schools with such protocols.
Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting and…
"It is pretty much a wait and see if Waste Management improves. So far, this week has seen a marked improvement over the past few weeks," township manager Cory Adams said Thursday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a corruption of minors arrest in Carlisle and an I-81 crash investigation in Southampton Township.
Today's police log reports on traffic accidents in Shippensburg Township and Lemoyne.