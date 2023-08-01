Amy Davidson knows Big Spring basketball.

She grew up in the Bulldogs youth program, scored more than 1,000 points in an all-star varsity career and learned the coaching ropes on the sidelines as a graduate student at Shippensburg University.

In July, the Big Spring school board unanimously approved Davidson’s hire as the next head coach of the Bulldog girls basketball program and the successor to Randy Jones, who resigned in April after a dozen seasons at the helm. Davidson spent the last two seasons alongside Jones in her second stint as a Big Spring assistant.

“It’s nice to be back in the program and kind of lead the way this time,” Davidson said over the phone last week, “and see what we can do with this group.”

The group graduated one senior with significant playing time after posting a 7-14 record.

“I’m fortunate to kind of know the girls already,” Davidson said. “We have a really strong sophomore class, and we have some girls that been in the program for a long time that are going to be seniors this year, so we’re looking forward to seeing them progress even more and take some leadership roles within the team.”

In between her runs as an assistant with the Bulldogs, Davidson spent two seasons, from 2013 to 2015, as the head coach at Greenwood, where she led the Wildcats to a 19-30 record, a fourth-place finish in the District 3 Class A tournament and a berth in the state playoffs. She stepped away to have and raise children.

“Now they’re getting a little older,” Davidson said, “it was time to get back into it, full swing.”

Davidson, who works as a counselor in the Carlisle school district, played basketball in all four of her years at Big Spring, earning Mid-Penn all-division honors three times while scoring 1,046 points, collecting 564 career rebounds and shooting 69% from the floor. She also played volleyball and shifted from softball as a freshman to track and field for her final three springs and qualified for districts in the throwing events. Her basketball continued at York College, where she graduated in 2009. Since she roamed the Big Spring court as a forward, the game has evolved.

“Back when I was playing, if you had any little bit of height to you, you were mostly in the post and kind of specializing in that position,” Fry said. “Now, it’s not uncommon to see a girl who’s 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 out on the perimeter, so I think that’s exciting to see. There’s not as much specialization in that position, which is great. It really prepares players for the next level if they plan to move on.”

Beyond the tactical elements of the game, Davidson wants to focus on the atmosphere around the Big Spring program.

“My biggest goal is just to create a positive, upbeat atmosphere for the girls,” she said, “somewhere they can come and have fun. Obviously, we’re going to work really hard to accomplish the goals that we’re going to set for ourselves, but they’re high school students, student-athletes, and it’s about having fun at this level. I think if we’re having fun, we’ll have a good chance of reaching our goals.”

The transition from one head coach to another has left the summer schedule lighter than usual for the Big Spring varsity players. To offset that, Davidson hosted a mini-camp for the high school players this week, “just to get a basketball in their hands before they start their fall sports,” she said.

Then comes the installation of new terminology, the setting of goals and, in a few months, preparation for Dec. 8 in the Newville gym where one of Big Spring’s former standouts looks to build the program’s future.

“I would say we’re still going to be young this year,” Davidson said, “but there’s a lot of potential for sure.”