Feds: Interstate burglary ring targeted Asian homeowners

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced charges Tuesday against eight people who are accused of running a coordinated, multistate residential burglary ring that targeted people of Asian descent.

The group gained information on potential victims by burglarizing their cars and, in some cases, placing makeshift tracking in the vehicles, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Once targeted, the homes often were broken into through unsecured, second-floor windows. The burglaries occurred in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware.

The group allegedly targeted business owners, typically of Asian family-owned restaurants. In one burglary, about $500,000 in cash was stolen, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, authorities used a cellphone dropped by one of the burglars at a home in Newark, Delaware, and surveillance video of a Dodge Durango at a home in Eatontown, New Jersey, several months later to track some of the burglars to a home in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

In March 2019, authorities followed three men from the Elizabeth address to a home in Old Bridge and witnessed them break into a home, according to the complaint. Two were arrested after a chase, and the third was arrested the following day. Cellphone records were used to identify other suspects.