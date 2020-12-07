Farm Show cows

The local photo calendar always kicks off with January’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Just like farmers, you rise hours before the sun and and strap in for a week of long, hard work. It feels like a lifetime ago that I arrived at the Farm Show Arena around 4:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of what this show means to the people who participate generation after generation.

An hour in, I spotted a group walking their prized cows from a holding area to the Main Hall entrance. I walked outside and grabbed this shot, one I’d never gotten despite years of making early-morning trips to the show. It’s always rewarding to capture familiar sights in a new way.

