Farm Show cows

Exhibitors and their cattle arrive at 6 a.m. for the first day of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show Friday, Jan. 4, 2020.

The local photo calendar always kicks off with January’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Just like farmers, you rise hours before the sun and and strap in for a week of long, hard work. It feels like a lifetime ago that I arrived at the Farm Show Arena around 4:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of what this show means to the people who participate generation after generation.

An hour in, I spotted a group walking their prized cows from a holding area to the Main Hall entrance. I walked outside and grabbed this shot, one I’d never gotten despite years of making early-morning trips to the show. It’s always rewarding to capture familiar sights in a new way.

