Faith in Focus

Baha'is sometimes refer to the "three onenesses" when summarizing our core beliefs about unity. The oneness of God is a belief in one Divine Creator who is the Source of All. The oneness of religion characterizes an understanding that all religions come from the same Source, and worship the same Light. If God or the Divine Creator can be viewed as the over-arching book, then each religion can be seen as another chapter in the unfolding story. The third oneness is the oneness of the human family, affirming the value and worth of every soul as children of God. Of course, oneness does not mean sameness. The Baha'i Holy Writings often refer to humanity using the metaphor of a garden whose beauty is enhanced by the various colors, shapes and patterns.