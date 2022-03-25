You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Introducing Fabio! This handsome boy is as sweet as... View on PetFinder
Crazy Glazed opened March 19 at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle, offering a variety of doughnut and drink flavors.
Sunnyside Restaurant on North Hanover Street in Carlisle is on track to reopen later this month after years out of the spotlight, according to a post on Facebook.
State Police identified the driver in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police had been investigating the deaths and had only announced earlier that they were determined to be homicides.
Carlisle Christian Academy transitioned students in grades six through 12 to portions of building that formerly housed Grace United Methodist Church in January.
Those waiting for the reopening of the Gingerbread Man in downtown Mechanicsburg can expect to wait a little longer.
Carlisle Area School District has a plan in place to handle the departure of its Business Manager Jenna Kinsler, who will resign in early April to take a job with the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Kenny Mintz of Carlisle plans to depart from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on April 1 and anticipates his arrival at Swami's Beach in Encinitas, California, near the end of October.
Work on elements of the TIGER Project, the second of Carlisle Connectivity Project's three parts, will resume Monday, weather permitting.
The 12,550-square-foot store will feature artwork of the Market Street bridge, as well as state themes of white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, hemlock trees and the Nittany Lion.
