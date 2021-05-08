Nurses take on new roles as they look to a post-pandemic future

“My hope is that the collaboration between disciplines will not only continue but be strengthened,” she said.

As health care facilities emerge from the pandemic, they are looking ahead to what can be done differently, especially as it relates to nurses taking care of themselves.

When the pandemic started, nurses didn’t know what they were dealing with at first. The guidance changed as knowledge about the virus increased while hospitals made plans in the event that they experienced surges like the ones that made headlines in New York.

“It took me back to 1983-84 when I took care of the first AIDS patients local and the scare of not knowing how to take care of those patients,” Bechtel said.

Nurses deal with end-of-life issues and bad outcomes, but COVID made them confront those events shift after shift or multiple times in one shift.

On top of the uncertainty in their work, the staff had the added stress of not knowing if they would be infected and possibly take it home to their families as they also dealt with family members losing jobs, taking on schooling at home and dealing with child care issues.