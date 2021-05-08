Nurses take on new roles as they look to a post-pandemic future

An 80-year-old woman made tiny angels out of beads for the nursing staff at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheri Bechtel, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at the hospital, keeps one on her desk.
“Every day I look at that little angel and it takes me back to why I became a nurse in the first place. I’m here to help everybody,” she said.
Nurses not only reconnected with their roots during the pandemic, but also branched out into new roles that will continue to shape the profession into the future. They’ve also learned tough lessons about taking care of themselves so that they can take care of others.
For the second consecutive year, The Sentinel is honoring the work of nurses in our Celebration of Nurses program.
“These nurses, along with the hundreds of other nurses who work in Cumberland County, are true superheroes. Each and every day they bring skill, attention, care and love to area patients, all while battling a year-long pandemic,” said Kim Kamowski, publisher of The Sentinel. “We owe each of them our sincere thanks and gratitude for their dedication to their trade.”
At Sadler Health Center, nurses fill a variety of roles ranging from educating patients and the community about the virus, mitigation efforts and supporting the community by offering testing and vaccines, said Manal El Harrak, CEO of Sadler.
“The care coordination and case management services offered by the nurses at Sadler, helped identify barriers to care and good health for our most vulnerable patients. Most importantly assisting patients who have transportation barriers, identify COVID positive patients who have food insecurity and supplying them with food boxes during their isolation period,” she said.
Nurses, sometimes out of necessity, broke out of their traditional roles during the pandemic. Alison Enimpah, an assistant nurse manager at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center believes that will affect nursing into the future.
Enimpah said the nurses at the bedside were the hub of communication, clinical care, collaboration and anything else that needed to be done for the patient, including emotional and spiritual support as the pandemic escalated.
The physician, for example, might have been outside the room while the nurse went in with a phone so the two could communicate.
“It was really evident that the nursing role, of all the roles, was probably putting themselves at the greatest risk collectively,” Enimpah said.
Working this way broke down silos and altered traditional roles in the hospital setting. Now, staff are more accepting and understanding of the ways different roles intersect, which sometimes results in better outcomes.
“My hope is that the collaboration between disciplines will not only continue but be strengthened,” she said.
As health care facilities emerge from the pandemic, they are looking ahead to what can be done differently, especially as it relates to nurses taking care of themselves.
When the pandemic started, nurses didn’t know what they were dealing with at first. The guidance changed as knowledge about the virus increased while hospitals made plans in the event that they experienced surges like the ones that made headlines in New York.
“It took me back to 1983-84 when I took care of the first AIDS patients local and the scare of not knowing how to take care of those patients,” Bechtel said.
Nurses deal with end-of-life issues and bad outcomes, but COVID made them confront those events shift after shift or multiple times in one shift.
On top of the uncertainty in their work, the staff had the added stress of not knowing if they would be infected and possibly take it home to their families as they also dealt with family members losing jobs, taking on schooling at home and dealing with child care issues.
“All of this other chaos is still out there,” Bechtel said. “The community saw health care workers as heroes in their minds as they were strong and they came to work and they were dedicated, but they were afraid many days of the week of where things were and what was happening.”
Nurses haven’t been taught how to “refill the tank” so that they can continue to take care of patients. Bechtel has planned presentations for her staff on intentional strategies nurses can employ to make themselves more resilient in the face of the stress, suggesting practical steps like using a computer password that reminds them to breathe or offers encouragement, intentional breathing before entering a room or walking out the same door each day to signal an end to the work day.
There is also concern that the pandemic will exacerbate an already-existing nursing shortage.
Tatiana Michura, assistant director of nursing at Sadler, said nurses have been asked to do more with less for a long time, and that reached a critical level during the pandemic.
“Nurses were asked to not only do with less but do without. Nurses were putting themselves at risk and many nurses left the field to protect themselves and their families. I anticipate the nursing shortage will only increase,” Michura said.
But, Enimpah said, nursing is a trusted profession and the work done by nurses during the pandemic may inspire others.
“Overall, I believe that we’ve be able to successfully elevate that above the tasks and have people understand that it really is such powerful and meaningful work. In spite of all those things, you can find value in a career in nursing,” Enimpah said.
