Help us honor the best nurses in Cumberland County

We all know a nurse. At some point, a nurse has cared for us, advocated for us or comforted us. And in the year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, nurses stepped forward even more into our lives.

Following up our 2020 Celebrating Nurses special edition, The Sentinel wants to hear from you again to honor another set of top nurses in 2021. Tell us your story about the nurse who impacted your life. We want to shine a light and honor the nurses whose efforts never grow dim.

The nomination period for Cumberland County nurses begins Feb. 17 at cumberlink.com/contests and runs through March 17. Starting March 18, independent judges will narrow down the nominations to nine winners with a 10th winner chosen by our readers. The final 10 nurses will be highlighted in a special keepsake edition published in The Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com May 8 (during National Nurses Week).

Additionally the 10 winning nurses will receive a special gift bag put together by The Sentinel and program sponsors including Bethany Village, Homeland at Home and Rustic Tavern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0