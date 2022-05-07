Celebrating Nurses: Tracey Sibble, UPMC Surgery Center/Carlisle

Where do you work: UPMC Surgery Center/Carlisle

Specialty: Peri-Anesthesia & Pre-Admission Testing

Hometown: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse/healthcare worker: 13 years

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“Developing a relationship with the patients in the PAT process that carriers over to pre-op & post-op areas. We find that the patients are much more comfortable when they can put a face to a name on the phone. At the surgery center, we try to think outside the box to go above and beyond every day for our patients. For example, we have found that the use of music & aromatherapy in the peri-anesthesia areas helps to relax patients.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“Hands down....staffing. In the past, like most units, the surgery center has struggled with staffing. There have been many times where we have been short staffed, but were still able to give quality care to our patients. The Surgery Center has experienced many changes in the past five years. As a result, many staff members have come and gone. I decided to stay and am so glad I did. The current leadership is amazing and like no other that I have experienced in the past! They support their staff 100% a have created a wonderful work-life balance.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“Working with leadership at The Surgery Center to nurture and cultivate an amazing PAT and Peri-Anesthesia team. It has been five years in the making, but I believe we have an amazing team that works well together and supports each other. Our leaders practice what they preach. When needed they will roll up their sleeves and jump in. For the first time in my career, I work at a facility where the mission, vision, and values statements are actually in action daily! It truly is an exceptional place to work.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“Don’t give up. Your first year is going to be a struggle. There is a lot to adjust to. Don’t give up. Find a mentor or a support person to guide you. Ask questions. Learn something new every day and work on connecting the dots. Then find your niche...your specialty.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“Finish my MSN (four more classes to go) and become CAPA certified this year. I also would like to earn my DNP in the not-so-distant future.”

