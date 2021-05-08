Celebrating Nurses: Tina Gordon

Age: 42.
Specific job title: Professional Staff Nurse (Registered Nurse) at UPMC Carlisle.
Where did you go to college: Jamestown University (North Dakota), Bachelor of Arts in Nursing.
How many years as a nurse: 20 years.
Where do you live: Shermans Dale.
What do you like best about what you do?
Childbirth is such an exciting time in my patient’s lives, and I enjoy being a part of that moment and helping my patients to achieve their goals and dreams of becoming parents.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with COVID-19?Wearing a mask all the time makes it hard to read my patient’s expressions and it also makes it difficult for my patients to see my facial expressions. It also gets very hot when you are wearing full COVID-19 protection while doing patient care.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?Everyone thinks that being an obstetric nurse is great because you get to hold babies, and it is such a happy place to work. Occasionally I get to hold babies, which I absolutely love, but for the most part, that is not what I do! As an obstetric nurse, we have to be prepared for anything to happen at a moments notice, and we have to be good at multi-tasking and be very flexible. Some days I barely have my scrubs on and I am heading to the operating room to help do an emergency cesarean section to save both the mom and the baby’s life. I may have just met my patient, but I will do everything that I can to help secure a positive outcome for both mom and baby, and to help my patient navigate through this uncertain time in her life.
What’s your favorite patient or story?Not all of my shifts in OB are positive and exciting. Sometimes my patients experience the loss of a baby and someone needs to help them through a dark and difficult time in their life. My favorite story as a nurse involved a patient who lost a baby because her water broke extremely early and the baby could not survive outside of the mother’s womb. I sat with my patient and let her talk, held her hand, hugged her and cried with her when I told her that I could no longer find her baby’s heartbeat. I had hoped that I had done a good job comforting my patient who was all alone while suffering the loss of her unborn child. Fast forward four years, I was assigned a patient whose name sounded very familiar to me. I started to introduce myself and my patient stopped me and said, ‘Your name is Tina. You were the nurse that held my hand, hugged me and cried with me the night that I lost my first baby. You may look different, but I will always remember your voice and your kind words and actions to me that night. I will never forget you.’
That was such a rewarding statement to me as a nurse. I knew then that what I do really matters to my patients!
Who are your role models or mentors?My role models are some of the more experienced nurses that I have worked with that have shown me the way to become a well-rounded, compassionate nurse.
What goals do you have in your field of service?My goal is to continue to expand my area of knowledge and to become a role model for the new generation of nurses.
