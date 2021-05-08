Celebrating Nurses: Tina Gordon

What’s your favorite patient or story?Not all of my shifts in OB are positive and exciting. Sometimes my patients experience the loss of a baby and someone needs to help them through a dark and difficult time in their life. My favorite story as a nurse involved a patient who lost a baby because her water broke extremely early and the baby could not survive outside of the mother’s womb. I sat with my patient and let her talk, held her hand, hugged her and cried with her when I told her that I could no longer find her baby’s heartbeat. I had hoped that I had done a good job comforting my patient who was all alone while suffering the loss of her unborn child. Fast forward four years, I was assigned a patient whose name sounded very familiar to me. I started to introduce myself and my patient stopped me and said, ‘Your name is Tina. You were the nurse that held my hand, hugged me and cried with me the night that I lost my first baby. You may look different, but I will always remember your voice and your kind words and actions to me that night. I will never forget you.’