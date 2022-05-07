Celebrating Nurses: Tammy Rohm, UPMC Magee Women's Hospital Carlisle

Where do you work: UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital Carlisle

Specialty: Lactation Consultant and Parent Educator; RN, BSN, IBCLC, ICCE

Hometown: Loysville, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse/healthcare worker: Tammy graduated from the nursing program at York College of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in 1983 and began work as a Medical Surgical Nurse in 1983 at Polyclinic Hospital. In 1988 she started to work as a nurse on the Obstetric unit at Polyclinic as well as Carlisle Hospital. She then became certified as a Childbirth Educator and began her work with new families. By 1997 she became an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant. She then helped to develop a Lactation Program at Carlisle. The program consisted of intensive phone follow-up after baby’s birth , along with helping moms to breastfeed while in the hospital and outpatient as well. Free support groups were held weekly. The goal of the program was to increase breastfeeding rates and support moms to breastfeed longer. The program expanded to include the Hope group in 2011, which is specifically geared toward support for postpartum depression, anxiety, and OCD.

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

“The most rewarding aspect of my job is working with parents as they learn their new baby. I follow up with many families for the first year postpartum. I feel so blessed to have been able to be a part of their parenting journey and help moms to successfully breastfeed their baby. I facilitate support groups for the moms and their babies. It’s been an incredible career for me to have developed such close connections that have lasted years with so many families.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“The toughest challenge in my job is working with parents that have suffered a loss. Because I work so closely with parents in their first year postpartum, I feel the loss. Trying to manage my own sense of loss but continue to be there for the parents, who are experiencing the most difficult time of their life, is a challenge.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“My proudest accomplishments are in two areas. First, since 1988 I have been passionate about helping moms breastfeed their baby. The development of the lactation program has helped achieve that goal. Second, increasing awareness of perinatal mood disorders through community education and support groups. Our support groups have been hugely successful in creating an amazing network of women who use the concept of moms supporting moms. This network helps moms feel successful no matter how they choose to feed, care for and parent their children. This network also supports moms who are struggling with depression, anxiety or simply feeling overwhelmed with their new roll as mommy. We have developed friendships that lasts years.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“The field of nursing has so many amazing opportunities in a multitude of different areas. Try several areas until you find the one you’re most passionate about. Then it won’t feel like a job. You’ll feel like you’re a part of something bigger, something meaningful that makes a difference in someones life.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“My career is actually winding down. I’ll be retiring soon. My hope is that the support groups continue because in this day and age of social media, supports groups are moms keeping it real and supporting each other no matter their differences. I will be staying in touch with many families I have had the pleasure of working with over the years.”

