Celebrating Nurses: Sarah Sturgis, UPMC Fisher Road Family Practice

Where do you work: UPMC Fisher Road Family Practice

Specialty: Family Practice, CRNP

Hometown: Linglestown, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse/healthcare worker: 29 years (omg!!)

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“The most rewarding aspect of my job is developing relationships with my patients and feeling like part of the family. Some patients have been with me for over 15 years. It is such a blessing to care for them as they go through life and see the difference we have made in their health, together as a team.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“Barriers to healthcare. It is so frustrating when I can’t get certain medications or tests for my patients due to cost. I have become creative in figuring out ways to get what they need at a cost they can afford.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“Gosh, this is a hard one. Every lab value that improves, every pound that is lost, every baby that is born are proud accomplishments. Personally, my proudest accomplishment is my DNP. The knowledge I gained from this accomplishment has helped cultivate me into the healthcare provider I am today.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“You are embarking on the most fulfilling, rewarding career there is. You are going to be instrumental in the lives of so many people. Listen. Hug. Trust your gut. And don’t ever give up on your patients.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“I would like to advance as a leader within the organization. I am so proud to be an employee of UPMC and I am passionate about the mission and vision of this organization. I see myself in a leadership role at the site level because I will never leave patient care.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0