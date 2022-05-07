Celebrating Nurses: Michael S. Ditzler, UPMC Carlisle

Where do you work: UPMC Carlisle

Specialty: Intensive Care Unit

Hometown: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse/healthcare worker: 16 years (LPN—2006-2010; RN—2010-present)

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

“In an ideal situation, I would have to say the most rewarding aspect of my job is when I am caring for a critically ill patient and through collaboration with the healthcare team, we are able to bring the patient to a full recovery. Especially during the COVID pandemic, when we would have to transfer a patient to another facility for a higher level of care that was not available at our facility, to have that patient return to our hospital, and walk onto our unit to thank us, was very rewarding. When the situation is less than ideal, and the patient’s prognosis is poor, being able to sit and talk with family members is also very rewarding. Educating them on the dying process, helping them with making the most difficult decision to withdraw care on their loved one and being able to bring a sense of peace, comfort, and acceptance of the situation, is more than rewarding.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“The toughest challenge with my job is not what most people would assume it to be, like dealing with physicians, staffing shortages or uncooperative patients. The toughest challenge I experience is that of low health literacy. Many people obtain information from the internet, social media, family support systems, and bombard nursing and medical staff with a barrage of questions and suggestions of care they have heard about. Within the ICU, situations can rapidly deteriorate, and anxiety levels rise. When family members become anxious, this anxiety can transfer to the patient. This anxiety can result in changes in vital signs and the patient’s overall condition that are not indicative of the patient’s underlying illness. As the primary nurse, it is my responsibility to properly educate family members as to the processes occurring with the patient’s condition, the interventions (medications, treatments, etc.) we are providing, simultaneously while providing the care to prevent the patient from further decline. Being able to establish a functional relationship with the patient and their family members in a timely manner is crucial. A relationship where they feel respected, valued, and supported leads to an improved hospital experience and many times, more favorable outcomes.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“Apart from being able to be a nurse and care for patients, some of my proudest accomplishments would be recognition I have received like the Daisy Award in 2018. Awards that are based on nominations by patients or by family members and coworkers for the care I provide to their loved ones mean the most. Being able to complete my B.S. degree from Millersville University during the COVID pandemic was also a proud accomplishment. Above all accomplishments, I feel the greatest to me is being able to be in a profession where I can bring into my practice the values, work ethic, beliefs and integrity instilled in me by my parents, grandparents, and family members and make them proud of the nurse that I am.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“Run! No. with all seriousness, this is a multifaceted answer. I would tell them that they are entering into a profession that will bring them great moments of joy, pleasure, sorrow, and sadness. The ability to be a nurse is an honor and an achievement that should not be taken lightly. Having the responsibility to care for a human life is a great undertaking. I would remind them that sympathy is required for empathy, and both must be practiced to gain fulfillment from their new profession. The individual in that bed is not a diagnosis, they are a real human being. They can be a parent, sibling, child, grandparent, relative or friend, and they all have their own story. Take the time to learn their story and provide care in a manner that you would want your loved one to receive. Be patient, kind, nonjudgmental and remember that there is a part of them that is scared. They are out of their element, not in control, and are trusting a stranger to care for them. Thank them for the day at the end of your shift, remain humble and remember that being a nurse is a privilege that is not afforded to everyone.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“Ultimately in my career as a nurse, I would love to pursue a career with the Veterans Administration working as a hospice nurse for our dying veterans. Veterans are an underappreciated population who do not always receive the recognition and support they deserve for their selfless duty to our country. Being able to provide care for veterans and their family members while transitioning, would bring me a great amount of satisfaction as they finish their final service to their families and our country. While working as a hospice nurse, I would like to continue my education to the master’s level and be able to instruct either Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Nurse students and educate them on the importance of bedside nursing and the compassionate care that patients deserve.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0