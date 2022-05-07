Celebrating Nurses: Melissa Brandt Perreault, Celebration Villa of Shippensburg

Where do you work: Celebration Villa of Shippensburg

Specialty: Director of Nursing, Geriatrics

Hometown: Newville, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse: 2 years

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help the elderly live their lives to the fullest and know that they don’t need to worry when it comes to their care or their health needs. I also find it extremely rewarding to lead and watch my team grow as well. I’ve had my own experiences in the past where I’ve felt unappreciated, and I challenge myself every day to lead and to ensure that my team knows I appreciate them and all they do.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“The toughest challenge of my job has to be saying goodbye to those we have taken care of due to death. Every single resident I have touches my life in some way and teaches me something. Saying goodbye to them when their time has come to an end is always tough.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“My proudest accomplishment is making it this far in the short amount of time that I’ve been a nurse. I worked as a caregiver and med tech for many years, but have only been a nurse for two years. The fact that I’ve been given the opportunity to be a Director of Nursing at this stage in my career is absolutely amazing and makes me so proud.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“Be your patient’s biggest advocate, always. My mom bought me a bracelet after nursing school that says, “do no harm, but take no crap.” I always think this way when I’m advocating for the residents. I don’t take “no” for an answer. As long as nurses entering the field find their footing and advocate like crazy for their patients, they will be successful in anything they do!”

What goals do you have for your career?

“I’ve been really soul-searching for the answer to this question and I believe that someday, I’d like to get my Personal Care Home Administrator license and run a personal care. I’d also like to go back to school and be an RN.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0