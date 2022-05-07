Celebrating Nurses: Mary F. Gronkiewicz, St. Patrick School

Where do you work: St. Patrick School

Specialty: School Nurse

Hometown: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse: 43 years, 21 of those as a nurse at St. Patrick School

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“What really makes my day is when the younger students look up at me, smile and say “I love you” when I have finished taking care of their problem. With my older students — I love that so many feel comfortable just popping in to say Hi.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“Being prepared for whatever walks through the health room door, some days are light, just minor issues: scrapes, cuts, loose teeth, routine medications; other days it’s like a mini urgent care: concussions, broken bones, lacerations, and diabetic issues. With COVID there has also been a noticeable increase in anxiety — sometimes students just need a place to sit and reset.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“I think my proudest accomplishment is having served in the Navy Nurse Corps for 61/2 years. The experiences and opportunities presented enabled me to learn so much about myself and nursing. While it wasn’t always easy — I can honestly say I loved my time in the Navy.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“I think the most important thing to remember is to be compassionate — and sometimes that can be difficult. I try to remember that I don’t know what went on to influence this individual’s behavior before I encountered them, so try to be sensitive to their needs, don’t judge. If you are interested in an advanced degree, do not put off going back to school. There are so many opportunities in nursing today — don’t be afraid to explore a new area.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“I am hoping to retire within the next two years and do some volunteering — I would love to rock babies in a NICU or volunteer at an animal shelter. I also hope to do some traveling.”

