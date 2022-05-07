Celebrating Nurses: Kim Shughart, Penn State Health Holy Spirit

Where do you work: Penn State Health Holy Spirit Breast Care Center in Mechanicsburg

Specialty: Certified Nurse Breast Navigator since 2009; R.N., C.N.-B.N.

Hometown: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse: 45 years

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“Nursing is a profession that constantly gives back to me. I am rewarded every single day, in so many ways. It is important to me to be able to offer kindness, care, and respect to our patients who are at a vulnerable point in their lives. I am inspired by the strength and courage these women demonstrate. I have had the opportunity to build wonderful, caring relationships with our patients and their families. I enjoy seeing them year after year, greeting each other with a wave or a hug. I love what I do. I am blessed to have this job that is so rewarding.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“Effective communication in healthcare means approaching every patient interaction with the intention to understand the patient’s concerns, experiences, and opinions. I strive to help patients and families talk about their feelings, questions, and concerns. I try to answer questions with knowledge and listen with compassion although often I feel inadequate.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“I am proud to be a part of a team that has influenced the way breast care has been developed and provided to the patients in our community. Dr. Angela Soto Hamlin started the first breast center in this area in 1998. I joined her in 2001. Together with many others, we have worked very hard to offer the most current breast treatment available in our community.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“Nursing is a challenging and incredibly rewarding career. Nursing education provides a solid foundation that enables you to apply the skills you have learned and will continue to learn every day on the job. Be confident in your abilities — you’ve already made it this far! Be kind and care for every patient in a way you would expect to be cared for.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“With God’s blessing, I plan to continue to participate in the advancement of breast cancer treatment for our community. Most importantly, to love and rejoice with our patients as they move through and survive beyond, their breast cancer journey.”

