Celebrating Nurses: Kaci Wood

Age: 32 Specific job title: ICU Clinician at UPMC West Shore. Where did you go to college: Mansfield University. How many years as a nurse: Eight. Where do you live: Carlisle. What do you like best about what you do? The best thing about being a nurse is seeing humans be human and how we all react differently when we are at one of the lowest moments of our lives. I am honored to have brought many patients through one of the worst times in their lives and I have had the honor to help fellow nurses through one of the worst times in their nursing careers since the pandemic. Patients surprise me every day by how they overcome adversity and make it home despite having a greater than-90% chance of dying. It is inspiring to witness a patient walk back into the ICU to say hello. In the last year, however, I am most inspired by the nurses I work with because of the adversity we have all overcome working through the pandemic. We held each other up, wiped away each other’s tears and kept each other going while taking care of some of the sickest patients some of us had ever seen. Witnessing patients and nurses rise above challenges as humans is my favorite part of being a nurse. What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with COVID-19? My toughest challenge during the pandemic was finding a work-life balance and not taking work home with me. Something you would like the public to know about what you do? I want the public to know how much we appreciate your thoughtfulness throughout the pandemic. We were overwhelmed with LOVE in the form of food and other thoughtful gestures! What’s your favorite patient or story? My favorite patient stories are the ones that taught me to be a more compassionate nurse and to treat all patients as human beings. The one that is really coming to mind is a patient I took care of when I was an aide who would have been one of my first patients on Hospice. I will never forget how she could not speak a word, but it was clear she needed human touch as she reached out to me and placed her hand on my shoulder. She then pulled me down towards her lying in bed to give her a hug. In that moment, I realized sometimes we may not have the words, but presence and touch can go further than we often recognize. Who are your role models or mentors? My mentors who taught me what I know about nursing are Nancy Russell, Erica Leber-Burnham and Jennifer Morgan-Heinz. The nursing assistants who taught me so much about caring for patients are Wanda, JoAnn and Ruby from Carlisle Hospital. Thank you to each of you for making me the nurse I am today! What goals do you have in your field of service? My goal in nursing is to complete my master’s degree in nursing education and leadership.