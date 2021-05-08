Celebrating Nurses: Joye Gingrich

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?

I go on a yearly mission trip to Haiti with Juniper Community Missions. While in Haiti, our teams participate in building churches, houses and sharing Jesus with friends. I have made great friends in Haiti and always look forward to reuniting with them on our trips.

What’s your favorite patient or story?My favorite patient story is from several years ago. I was blessed to be able to take a long-term elderly patient to his granddaughter’s wedding. This was a very important day to his granddaughter and the entire family. I was honored to safely transport and accompany him to the venue, and allow him to participate in the wedding. I will never forget the granddaughter’s reaction when we arrived. There were many tears of joy that day. An experience that I will remember forever!

Who are your role models or mentors?I have been blessed to work with an amazing Chief Nursing officer that helped to support me and groom me through my entire career. As I transitioned into my current new role, she continued to mentor me to be the best I can be. She is patient focused, is constantly raising the standard and always available no matter the time of day. I try to emulate this in my role every day.

What goals do you have in your field of service?My goal every day is provide the best care to our patients and our community.

