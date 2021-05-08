Celebrating Nurses: Joye Gingrich

Age: 50
Specific job title: Chief Nursing Officer at UPMC Carlisle.
Where did you go to college: Bloomsburg University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Eastern University Master of Business Administration.
How many years as a nurse: almost 28 years.
Where do you live: McAlisterville.
What do you like best about what you do?My true love is taking care of patients. I am blessed to be able to continue to do this in my current role. In addition, I enjoy serving as a mentor and role model to our staff and newer nurses insuring, we are providing the highest quality of care. I treat and see every patient as a member of my family.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with COVID-19?In my current role, one of the toughest challenges was watching my staff having to take on additional responsibilities inside and outside of work. For example, many of our staff have school-aged children and had to assist with online education and find alternative childcare when day care and schools were required to close. I was amazed at how resilient our team is and how they continued to provide excellent care to our patients and community during these challenging times.
I go on a yearly mission trip to Haiti with Juniper Community Missions. While in Haiti, our teams participate in building churches, houses and sharing Jesus with friends. I have made great friends in Haiti and always look forward to reuniting with them on our trips.
What’s your favorite patient or story?My favorite patient story is from several years ago. I was blessed to be able to take a long-term elderly patient to his granddaughter’s wedding. This was a very important day to his granddaughter and the entire family. I was honored to safely transport and accompany him to the venue, and allow him to participate in the wedding. I will never forget the granddaughter’s reaction when we arrived. There were many tears of joy that day. An experience that I will remember forever!
Who are your role models or mentors?I have been blessed to work with an amazing Chief Nursing officer that helped to support me and groom me through my entire career. As I transitioned into my current new role, she continued to mentor me to be the best I can be. She is patient focused, is constantly raising the standard and always available no matter the time of day. I try to emulate this in my role every day.
What goals do you have in your field of service?My goal every day is provide the best care to our patients and our community.
