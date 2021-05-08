Celebrating Nurses: Holly Deroba

What do you like best about what you do?The best thing about my job, I think, is that I can really understand what it feels like to go through chemotherapy and radiation; not just saying the words, but I can empathize with patients. I understand how it feels to receive a cancer diagnosis and I can assist the patients and their families with education and support during this devastating time. I was diagnosed with two different types of breast cancer, once at the age 45 and then again at the age of 50. I was a relatively new nurse when I was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and having the experience of becoming a “patient,” I gained more insight into my patients. Not only the words they were saying, but also understanding what they were not saying. The second time I was diagnosed with cancer, I switched my nursing focus from cardiac nurse and applied for a nurse navigator position at the same cancer center where I was treated.