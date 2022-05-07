Celebrating Nurses: Gage M. Rynard, UPMC Carlisle

Where do you work: UPMC Carlisle

Specialty: Emergency Department, Registered Nurse

Hometown: Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse/healthcare worker: I have been a registered nurse for almost two years. It will be two years this coming June. Previously, prior to becoming a RN, I went to HACC Harrisburg to pursue my associates degree as a paramedic. I worked in the 911 field as a paramedic for about 10 years. I worked primarily in the Carlisle area, I also did critical care transport for the company I was working for, which allowed me to take sicker patients from hospital to hospital. Essentially the goal of critical care transport would be ICU level care between hospitals with no interruption in patient care or safety, a seamless transition from hospital to hospital.

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“The most rewarding part is that I can make someone’s day better, even if it is a small gesture to me, it could mean a lot more to someone else. I enjoy being able to bring joy and happiness to my patients in their time of darkness and need. I also find that the team I work with at UPMC Carlisle Emergency Department is just phenomenal. We all work so well together and have the patient’s best interest in mind. I like that we can all act quickly when dealing with a true medical emergency where seconds to minutes count. We all trust each other and have each other’s back and the patient benefits from that strong bond.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“I find it challenging seeing people I know who come into the hospital and to see them sick and suffering. I found that challenging in the same aspect when I worked as a paramedic in the town I grew up in. You tend to see some people who you may know or even had gone to school with die or become very sick.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“When I first started working as a RN, I was not prepared for how different it was, opposed to being a Paramedic. I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to make it as a RN because I found it hard to adjust from pre-hospital to in-hospital care. I am proud that I stuck with it, took the criticism in stride and stuck it out and I couldn’t be any happier. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I really am passionate about my career, my coworkers and the department I work for.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“A few things I wish were said to me that I want to pass on. First, when you start school for your RN, no matter what you did in healthcare prior to this new adventure, leave it at the door, forget what you learned and lose any bad habits you may have picked up and re-learn it the way your school teaches you. Second, don’t take criticism personally. You’re going to be faced with it constantly from your professors to your peers. Eyes will be on you all the time. Just take it in stride, learn from it and move on, always remember... it’s not personal. Third, nursing school was difficult for me, I had to study and put fourth effort. Remember that you got into your program, don’t lose your spot because trust me, there is always someone else who wants your spot in that program just as bad if not more than you do. Put forth effort and you will see positive results.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“Since I consider myself to be pretty new in the RN field, I think I am going to stick with Emergency Department for a good while. I am going to work on my BSN very soon to further my education. I enjoy precepting the new graduate RN’s and the student RN’s who come through our department. I like to share what was taught to me and what I have learned. I currently hold my PHRN (Pre-hospital Registered Nurse) which I dropped my paramedic license and converted it to PHRN so I am still able to work in the 911 field or Critical Care Transport if I choose to. Overall, I am happy where my career is currently and what really keeps my drive to get up and keep coming into the sometimes crazy emergency department is my amazing coworkers/peers who all strive for excellence and I want to continue to take care of every patient I come into contact with the best I can.”

