Celebrating Nurses: Deanna Erickson

Age: 43.

Specific job title: Registered Nurse Manager at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Where did you go to college: Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa.

How many years as a nurse: I have been a registered nurse for 23 years.

Where do you live: I live in Shippensburg.

What do you like best about what you do?I love working with and caring for people. I also love how nursing is such a diversified field.

What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with COVID-19?

The toughest challenge I faced dealing with COVID was seeing healthy individuals get sick very quickly and then pass away. With the visitation restrictions in long term care, we became the residents’ family, as well as the residents’ families eyes and ears, relaying information to them, teaching them how to don PPE so they could see their loved ones one last time. The COVID outbreak has been very emotionally, mentally and physically challenging on all healthcare workers.