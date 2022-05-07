Celebrating Nurses: Christina Wargo, Penn State Medical Group Carlisle

Where do you work: Penn State Medical Group Carlisle

Specialty: Family Practice, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner

Hometown: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

How long have you been a nurse: I graduated from a nursing school in 1980. Since that time, I have continued my education Graduating as a Nurse Practitioner in 2014.

Q&A:

What is the most rewarding aspect about your job?

“The most rewarding part of my profession is helping others. Every experience during my carrier has been rewarding. I have many good patient memories.”

What is the toughest challenge with your job?

“Losing patients that I have cared for. This happened too often during the COVID pandemic.”

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

“Helping other nurses advance their careers through precepting in the clinic.”

What advice would you have for young nurses entering the field?

“Never stop learning and challenging yourself. Take advantage of every opportunity.”

What goals do you have for your career?

“To continue learning, precepting and working with patients.”

