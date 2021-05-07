A newcomer to the Carlisle area might associate the name “Tuckey” with heating and air conditioning – or perhaps with property damage restoration if they’ve had the unfortunate experience of water, fire, or wind damage at their home.

They’d only be scratching the surface.

“We’re a family of three distinct companies offering a broad range of services,” said Nathan Tuckey, Corporate Systems Director at The Tuckey Companies. “We’re from Carlisle, we operate in Carlisle, and we serve, broadly, South Central Pennsylvania - but we really are invested in our backyard, our hometown.”

With roots dating back to 1968, the three companies work together to provide turnkey services in construction and manufacturing to homeowners and businesses alike. Tuckey Mechanical Services focuses on HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical; Tuckey Metal Fabricators on welding, custom fabrication, and millwrighting; and Tuckey Restoration on property damage restoration, mold remediation, duct cleaning, and general remodeling.

“There’s a natural connection between many of the services we provide,” explained Matt Tuckey, the organization’s Business Development Director. “Mechanical’s plumber fixes a water pipe leak, but the customer wants to know who can clean up the water damage. We fill that need with Restoration.”

Beyond everyday home improvement and commercial contracting work, Tuckey has developed several niche specialties, particularly with regard to historic preservation projects.

The restoration of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building’s Rotunda Dome in Harrisburg, a national historic landmark, was one of many such projects for the Tuckey Companies.

“We cleaned and preserved the access tunnels around the dome,” said Nathan. “Our team received a citation from the Commonwealth for impeccable workmanship on that project.”

“What’s unique about our team is the scope of what we do and the turnkey nature of what we provide when all three companies work together,” Matt Tuckey said. “Whether you’re a homeowner or business manager – if anything happens in your building, we invite you to make us your first call. If we can’t service you directly, we can certainly function as a resource for you.”

As many local companies have experienced, the ongoing pandemic has presented unique and substantial challenges to Tuckey. “The initial pandemic response last spring affected each of our business units very differently,” said Nathan. “Commercial construction sites were shut down completely for about 6 weeks in Pennsylvania, while emergency services like water damage clean-up or furnace repair were permitted to continue. Meanwhile, Tuckey Metal Fabricators is part of several critical industry supply chains, including medical products, and was permitted to operate on a limited basis during that time.”

Over the past year, Tuckey has seen an uptick in customer inquiries about indoor air quality (IAQ) products and services, which are provided by both its Mechanical Services and Restoration groups.

“We’ve been offering indoor air quality products and services for years,” said Nathan. “In the past, customer IAQ inquiries typically came from people with allergy sensitivities who needed air filtration or purification built into their HVAC systems. Now, people are also asking about these products as they relate to COVID-19.”

“We’ve offered REME HALO(R) for years, a whole home in-duct air purifier,” explained Nathan. “In mid-2020, an independent lab study demonstrated that this product effectively inactivates SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) by 99.5% in the air, and 99.9% on surfaces in a test chamber the size of a room. Those are encouraging results from an established, familiar air purification product. We’ve seen interest from local homeowners, churches, and businesses alike.”

Many businesses lost customers during the pandemic, some having to close shop permanently. Having gone through a challenging year, the Tuckeys expressed gratitude for the community’s ongoing patronage.

“Many of our customers simply put their projects on hold for several months,” said Matt. “We saw a dip in activity, of course, but are getting back into the swing of things.”

“We’re eager to return to some normalcy,” added Nathan. “But even looking back on those uncertain early days of the pandemic, we’re thankful we could provide emergency services to our customers. HVAC systems still need repair, basements still flood, pipes still need fixed. We’re here when you need us – as we’ve been since 1968.”

