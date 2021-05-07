Co-owners Brian Cardin and Steve Miller have been friends and colleagues since their early days in physical therapy school at Findlay University in Ohio.

Both have practiced outpatient physical therapy in Central Pennsylvania since 1994.

In 2006 they opened Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy at 290 East Pomfret Street. Their first business contact in Carlisle came with John Dutrey, longtime downtown owner of Dutrey’s Shoes. Dutrey moved his footwear store next to Cardin & Miller’s clinic. The collaboration between the two physical therapists/foot & ankle specialists and the shoe store became official in 2008 when Brian and Steve bought out Dutrey’s stock of running shoes and established the Appalachian Running Company in the same space.

The co-owners now own the entire building at 290 East Pomfret Street. Housing Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy, Appalachian Running Company, and the Carlisle MedGym, as well as Physical Therapy offices in Mechanicsburg (established 2014) and Harrisburg (established 2016).

“What sets us apart from other clinics is that we identify the root cause of the patient’s loss of mobility and independence, thereby resolving their issues and getting them back to doing the things they need, want and love to do without the need for pills, shots, or surgery.” Steve said.

High tech innovation also separates Cardin & Miller from other physical therapy clinics. Cardin and Miller has a two-dimensional foot scanning device that detects and leads to correction of gait deficiencies in walkers and runners. The system then designs a custom orthotic that an outside lab then fabricates using a three-dimensional printer.

“Our combination of using Physical Therapy to calm down soft tissue tightness and irritation as well as restoration of flexibility and strength combined with the use of custom foot orthotics and the correct shoe for each patient’s specific foot- type is what sets us apart from other Physical Therapy and Foot Specialty Groups in the area” Steve said.

And, to fully treat the whole patient, the company has an on-site Wellness gym – MedGym that offers personalized fitness coaching and highly personalized nutrition coaching.

“The difference between our MedGym and other gyms in the area, is that our staff are highly trained exercise physiologists with four-year degrees as we stay ahead of the curve in all research and methods related to exercise and physical fitness” said Steve. “We offer custom assessments and develop specific programs that fit the individual, whether you have multiple medical complications, previous injury considerations or athletic performance goals”

The pandemic has not been kind to any business but Cardin & Miller adapted.

“Thankfully we are considered an essential business so we were able to continue to serve the Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, and Harrisburg communities during the pandemic,” said Steve. “But patient volume did decrease about 50% last spring and then again last fall,” said Steve. “We offered Telehealth to those patients who couldn’t make it to one of our clinics and that helped.”

