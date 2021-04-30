Saint Patrick School went back to business with the start of the 2020-21 school year and has been thriving ever since.

After spending the summer developing a comprehensive health and safety protocol, the elementary school reopened its doors Aug. 24 and got to work educating about 370 students from ages 3 to 8th grade.

With the cooperation and dedication of students, faculty, staff and families, Saint Patrick is on its way to wrapping up a full year of instruction in person.

The school is a growing and vibrant community. In every grade, students are supported and challenged to be their best. Whether it's 4-year-olds marveling at a science experiment, or 6th graders immersing themselves in other cultures for Adopt-a-Country, students are encouraged to stretch their academic limits.

In addition to classroom educational opportunities, Saint Patrick students are presented with a wide variety of extracurricular clubs and athletic options. From Chess Club to the track and field team, students have ample opportunities to find something suited to their interests.

Students in fifth grade and younger are taught core subjects in their classrooms, but receive additional cultural arts classes in the form of Spanish, art, music, technology, physical education and library.

Grades 6-8 experience a traditional middle school environment with a homeroom base and different teachers for each subject, including the cultural arts. Students are prepared to make the transition to high school with a solid academic, social and spiritual foundation.

Middle school students are required to fulfill a certain number of community service hours and all school students are encouraged to participate in service projects and activities.

As a Leader in Me school, students learn and practice the seven habits and are given leadership opportunities in the classroom and school at large. Middle school students are especially encouraged to lead the lower school through involvement in student council and as leaders in activities such as student socials, community service projects, morning announcements, peer mediation and as assembly speakers.

Saint Patrick is a Catholic school where students attend religion classes and weekly mass, however all faiths are welcome.

Learn more at spscarlisle.org.

