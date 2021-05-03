Spring has sprung as the trees and flowers are in full bloom on Messiah Lifeways®️ at Messiah Village's beautiful 80-acre campus. It's a time of renewal and optimism as the blossoms peek their heads out; so too do many individuals looking to make Messiah Village their new home.

Find your new home

As part of a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), Residential Living at Messiah Village offers independent, worry free, purposeful living for individuals ages 62 and better. Featuring eight different floor plans, our convenient, single-floor cottages are maintenance-free, and most include two bedrooms and a garage. Some even feature finished basements and sunrooms. Enjoy modern conveniences and fabulous amenities in a safe and inviting neighborhood atmosphere.

We also have a wide range of apartment floor plans to choose from, as large as 1,719 square feet. These beautifully appointed apartment homes feature an array of amenities all under one roof such as dining, shopping, salon services, vibrant common spaces, plus many different health and fitness options.

The Center for Vitality & Wellness is home to our warm water Aquatic Center, Strength Training Studio, and Fitness Studio. Messiah Lifeways Wellness is also open to the outside community along with Messiah Village residents, offering a variety of wellness and fitness opportunities like Aquatic and Exercise Classes, Yoga, and Personal Training Sessions to help members stay healthy and strong.

Cerise Day Spa offers a variety of spa treatments including messages, pedicures, and manicures, in addition to a full range of standard salon services and relaxing spa packages.

You can also enjoy a variety of dining options on campus including the Evergreen Cafe, Kathryn's on the Square, the Fireside Grille, and Cafe 100 featuring Starbucks®️ coffee.

Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning®️ offers anyone age 55 and up continued learning in a variety of educational settings, lectures, courses, and cultural events and programs. Instructors share their legacies, knowledge, and expertise by teaching, mentoring, and leading discussions with peers.

Get the care you need

Licensed as Personal Care, Enhanced Living at Messiah Village offers residents a wide range of private accommodations ranging from a studio to a two-bedroom apartment. Residents receive three meals a day, assistance with activities of daily living, medication and medical supervision, laundry, and housekeeping, along with lots of enriching and engaging activities.

In Enhanced Living, tiers of support meet the changing needs of residents by layering on additional care and services. For example, Memory Support is specially designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. It provides a secure environment including more assistance with activities of daily living, plus verbal cueing, redirection, and behavioral

intervention.

Nursing Care at Messiah Village provides the highest quality, person-centered care in distinct nursing neighborhoods with both private suites and shared accommodations. We offer short-term nursing and rehabilitative services, extended care for ongoing health concerns, memory, and end-of-life care.

We are so pleased to welcome you back to visit our beautiful campus. Call and schedule a private tour today by calling 717-282-1830 or visit messiahlifeways.org.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial department had no role in its creation or display.

