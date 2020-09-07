Excessive heat in Southwest poses added threat amid pandemic

“We know it is serious. Here in Arizona we treat this like an emergency disaster that happens just like hurricanes in the South, and we respond to the need because we know our resources can provide relief and can be lifesaving,” said Maj. David Yardley, the Salvation Army’s Phoenix program coordinator.

“It’s not just the homeless, it’s not just a certain age. It affects everyone. Our senior population doesn’t even have to go out, they could be indoors in their homes having issues with their air conditioning units,” Yardley said.

Jennifer Franklin, a spokeswoman for Maricopa County, said extreme heat is an annual public health challenge, but this year has been unprecedented. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and need for physical distancing, local shelter capacity was reduced out of necessity, and space for heat relief was limited,” she said.

Traditional service locations such as libraries and other municipal buildings were forced to close because of the pandemic, said Tamyra Spendley, a deputy director of Phoenix’s Human Services Department. In response, officials converted the south building of the Phoenix Convention Center into a “heat respite center” providing relief from not only the beating sun and soaring temperatures, but from the coronavirus.